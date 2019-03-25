Murphy to sign bill allowing medically assisted suicide

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he will sign legislation allowing terminally ill patients to seek life-ending medication. The Democratic governor said in a statement Monday he supports the measure lawmakers…

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says he will sign legislation allowing terminally ill patients to seek life-ending medication.

The Democratic governor said in a statement Monday he supports the measure lawmakers passed earlier in the day.

New Jersey would join six states and the District of Columbia with similar laws once the bill is signed.

Lawmakers have tried unsuccessfully since at least 2012 to advance the legislation.

Under the bill, adult New Jersey residents with a prognosis of six months or less to live could request the life-ending medication.

The legislation includes several measures that legislators called “safeguards.” They include requiring patients to make two requests, along with a chance to rescind the request.

Opponents argue the bill will hurt the most vulnerable in society.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.