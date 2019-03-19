202
Home » National News » Mueller team requests delay…

Mueller team requests delay due to ‘press of other work’

By The Associated Press March 19, 2019 6:40 pm 03/19/2019 06:40pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team says it won’t be able to meet a court deadline this week in part because of the “press of other work.”

That’s according to court papers filed Tuesday in a case brought by The Washington Post.

The filing doesn’t provide additional details so it’s unclear whether the cryptic reference is related to Mueller’s timeline for concluding his Russia investigation or to unrelated responsibilities of his team members.

The newspaper is seeking sealed materials in the case of the former campaign chairman to Donald Trump, Paul Manafort. Mueller’s team says it needs until April 1 to respond and to consult within the government.

The filing comes amid signs that Mueller’s Russia probe is wrapping up as team members have left or announced their departure.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News White House
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!