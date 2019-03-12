202
Home » National News » Police: Woman said she…

Police: Woman said she shot boyfriend in movie re-enactment

By The Associated Press March 12, 2019 7:29 pm 03/12/2019 07:29pm
Share
In this March 7, 2019 booking photo, Kalesha Marie Peterson of Fulton, Missouri, is charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the death of her boyfriend, David Dalton. Authorities say the two were acting out a scene from a movie when she accidentally shot Dalton in the head. (AP Photo/Fulton Police Department)

FULTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman charged with murder in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend told police they were acting out a movie scene when the gun went off.

Kalesha Marie Peterson of Fulton is charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of David Dalton.

Peterson called 911 Thursday night and officers found Dalton in a bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say Peterson told investigators that the two were watching a movie and drinking when Dalton suggested they play out a movie scene involving a firearm. Police did not identify the movie.

Police say that in addition to drinking, Peterson was taking several prescription medications.

Peterson is jailed and does not yet have a listed attorney.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!