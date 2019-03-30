202
Home » National News » Migrant families overwhelm San…

Migrant families overwhelm San Antonio bus stop, shelters

By The Associated Press March 30, 2019 4:14 pm 03/30/2019 04:14pm
Share

The San Antonio Express-News reports city shelters have run out of space for the hundreds of people U.S. authorities are releasing from family detention centers around the city and on the border.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The surge of migrant families crossing the southern border is overwhelming a bus station and aid organizations in San Antonio.

The San Antonio Express-News reports city shelters have run out of space for the hundreds of people U.S. authorities are releasing from family detention centers around the city and on the border.

The influx of people to San Antonio and other cities comes after U.S. officials announced so many families and children are entering the country from Mexico that they will be immediately released instead of transferred to immigration officers.

Border agents are on track to make 100,000 arrests and denials of entry at the southern border this month.

A San Antonio aid worker, Sister Denise LaRock, told the Express-News local nonprofits lack the infrastructure to help everyone.

___

Information from: San Antonio Express-News, http://www.mysanantonio.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
immigration Living News National News san antonio
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Loudoun farmers on trading cards
April Entertainment Guide
Cherry blossoms
Today in History: April 3
Celebrity birthdays March 31 - April 6
Opening Day at Nats Park
40 years ago: Three Mile Island
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
Robert E. Lee's home for sale
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
Remembering Exxon Valdez oil spill
What to buy in March
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
2019 local deaths of note
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
6th deadliest tornado in US history
Celebrity deaths
Red carpet fashion
Academy Award winners
February snow
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Northam under fire over photo
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Longest government shutdown in US history
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600