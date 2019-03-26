202
Home » National News » Michigan priest pleads no…

Michigan priest pleads no contest to sexual misconduct

By The Associated Press March 26, 2019 5:14 pm 03/26/2019 05:14pm
Share

SAGINAW, Mich. (AP) — A 72-year-old Michigan priest has pleaded no contest to sexual misconduct, less than a week after he was acquitted in a different case .

The Rev. Robert DeLand’s plea occurred Tuesday before jury selection in the second of three trials.

The Saginaw County prosecutor’s office says the plea closes three remaining cases. DeLand pleaded no contest to second-degree criminal sexual conduct causing injury and gross indecency between males. Some charges were dropped.

A no-contest plea means DeLand didn’t contest the evidence. There was no sentencing agreement with prosecutors. Authorities won’t comment until a news conference Wednesday.

DeLand was pastor at St. Agnes Church in Freeland until his arrest in February 2018. He also regularly mixed with students at Freeland High School.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!