Miami Beach police chase ends with woman dead, officer hurt

By The Associated Press March 26, 2019 9:31 am 03/26/2019 09:31am
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a woman died in a crash that occurred as a Miami Beach police officer chased a stolen car.

Miami Beach spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez tells news outlets the patrol vehicle sheared the hood off the woman’s car late Monday. The woman wasn’t involved in the chase.

Rodriguez says the officer remains in stable condition with a head injury.

The incident began around 11 p.m. when a blue BMW was stolen while the owner was inside a store. Rodriguez says the officer spotted the stolen car a short time later. The driver didn’t stop and a chase started.

Rodriguez says the chase ended two blocks away when the officer crashed into the woman’s car. Other officers followed the BMW and the driver later rammed into two patrol vehicles and fled on foot.

