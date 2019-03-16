202
Massive fire at casket company under control, 5 hurt

By The Associated Press March 16, 2019 12:36 pm 03/16/2019 12:36pm
A blown-out window frames the gutted interior of the New England Casket Company a day after a 9-alarm fire destroyed the business in the East Boston neighborhood of Boston, Saturday, March 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BOSTON (AP) — Firefighters in Boston are continuing to pour water on hot spots after battling a nine-alarm fire at a building where caskets are built.

The massive blaze injured five first responders and forced nearby residents to leave their homes.

The fire at the New England Casket Company broke out around 3 p.m. Friday and raged for hours in the East Boston neighborhood.

Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn says two Boston police officers, two Boston firefighters and a firefighter from nearby Chelsea were hurt. All were expected to recover.

Residents evacuated at the height of the blaze were allowed to return home late Friday night, but subway service was still suspended.

Finn says some chemicals stored in the building were released into the air during the fire but don’t appear dangerous.

