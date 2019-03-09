Man tosses children out of window to save them from house fire

"My dad woke and headed to use the restroom, realized there was a smell, went to go see where the smell was coming from and he said that the porch, from the window where he could see it, it was just lit orange."

Alabama (WALA) — A Creola family lost their home in a house fire Tuesday night. Family members say it happened around 10 pm and thankfully everyone got out alive.

The Page family said they lost everything in the fire but their lives.

“Everything they could use to live their daily lives. It’s all gone. ID, Money, clothes, everything,” said the victims’ daughter Kasey Williams.

Williams said her father was first to notice the fire and if he hadn’t it probably would’ve been deadly.

“My dad woke and headed to use the restroom, realized there was a smell, went to go see where the smell was coming from and he said that the porch, from the window where he could see it, it was just lit orange,” she said.

There were 8 people in the home at the time of the fire including Tim and Marisa Page, their son, his girlfriend and 4 children. He had to toss them out of the window. She said Tim had to break a window open with his hands, puncturing them with shattered glass. Williams was not at the home at the time of the fire.

Even 3 days later, smoke is still rising from the ruins of the home. The neighborhood it sits in smells like burning wood. Unfortunately, this is keeping the Page’s from digging through to see what they can salvage.

“It’s still smoking. They still want to get in there to see what’s left, if there’s anything left, maybe jewelry or something that they can keep,” Williams explained.

Williams said her parents are remaining close in hopes that the burning will end soon.

“My parents are staying next door. They don’t wanna leave the property. They have chickens and dogs that they’re tending to and I think they just wanna stay close,” she said.

The family says the Creola Volunteer Fire Department responded but the burning hasn’t completely stopped.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.