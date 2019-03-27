202
Home » National News » Man charged with killing…

Man charged with killing Georgia teacher wants trial delayed

By The Associated Press March 27, 2019 10:25 am 03/27/2019 10:25am
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — A man is asking Georgia’s highest court to delay his trial for the slaying of a high school teacher whose disappearance remained a mystery for more than a decade.

Ryan Duke is charged with murder in the October 2005 death of teacher and beauty queen Tara Grinstead in rural Irwin County. Jury selection in his trial is scheduled to begin Monday.

News outlets report Duke’s attorneys filed an emergency motion Tuesday with the Georgia Supreme Court, saying the trial judge wrongly denied Duke funding to pay for expert witnesses in DNA, false confessions and psychology.

A similarly named co-defendant, Bo Dukes, was convicted at a separate trial last Thursday of concealing Grinstead’s death. He confessed to investigators to helping Duke burn the woman’s body in a pecan orchard.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!