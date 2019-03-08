Last of 5 charged in N Carolina ballot fraud meets officials

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The last of five people charged with illegally collecting mail-in ballots in North Carolina’s undecided congressional election has turned herself in. State criminal investigators say Rebecca D. Thompson presented herself to…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The last of five people charged with illegally collecting mail-in ballots in North Carolina’s undecided congressional election has turned herself in.

State criminal investigators say Rebecca D. Thompson presented herself to authorities late Thursday, a week after being charged. Bladen County sheriff’s deputies said Friday she wasn’t booked into jail. Thompson’s published phone numbers weren’t working Friday.

Thompson and four others – including political operative Leslie McCrae Dowless – were charged with illegal ballot handling and conspiracy involving elections in the 9th congressional district in 2016 and May 2018.

Witnesses say ahead of November’s election Dowless’ workers illegally collected other people’s absentee ballots, forged signatures and filled in votes for local candidates. That’s illegal in North Carolina law for anyone other than the voter or a close relative to do.

