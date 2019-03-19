202
Home » National News » LA airport gets rare…

LA airport gets rare super bloom of flowers next to runways

By The Associated Press March 19, 2019 6:40 pm 03/19/2019 06:40pm
Share
This Monday, March 18, 2019 photo provided by Los Angeles World Airports shows flowers in bloom between runways on the north side of Los Angeles International Airport, treating visitors to a rare visual spectacle. Heavy winter rains spawned the super bloom of flowers at the airport and elsewhere around California. The largest concentration of blooming flowers at the airport is on its north side between two runways that stretch for 10,880 feet (3,316 meters). (Los Angeles World Airports via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Travelers flying in and out of Los Angeles International Airport are being treated to a rare visual spectacle of large wildflower fields coming into bloom between runways.

Heavy winter rains spawned the super bloom of flowers at the airport and elsewhere around California.

The largest concentration of blooming flowers at the airport is on its north side between two runways that stretch for 10,880 feet (3,316 meters).

The Southern California city of Lake Elsinore about a 90-minute drive from Los Angeles was swamped last weekend with an influx of about 150,000 people who wanted to see this year’s rain-fed flaming orange patches of poppies lighting up the hillsides.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News National News Travel News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!