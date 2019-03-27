202
Jury struggles with sentence for man who raped, killed teen

By The Associated Press March 27, 2019 5:24 pm 03/27/2019 05:24pm
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A jury outside Philadelphia has gone a second day without deciding whether to sentence a man to death for raping, strangling and dismembering his girlfriend’s 14-year-old daughter.

Jacob Sullivan pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and related charges in the 2016 slaying of Grace Packer. Jurors spent hours in the deliberating room before telling a judge on Wednesday they are deadlocked on the sentence. They were ordered to keep at it.

Talks will resume Thursday.

If the jury can’t come to a unanimous decision, Sullivan will automatically get life without parole.

Grace’s mother, Sara Packer, is due to plead guilty for her role in the gruesome plot. In a plea deal with prosecutors, she’ll be sentenced to life without parole.

Prosecutors say Sullivan acted out a rape-murder fantasy he shared with Sara Packer.

Topics:
National News
