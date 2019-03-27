202
Home » National News » Jurors see videos in…

Jurors see videos in ‘Joe Exotic’ murder-for-hire trial

By The Associated Press March 27, 2019 11:12 am 03/27/2019 11:12am
Share
FILE - This file photo provided by the Santa Rose County Jail in Milton, Fla., shows Joseph Maldonado-Passage. Prosecutors say Maldonado-Passage, also known as "Joe Exotic, tried to arrange the killing of Carole Baskin, the founder of Big Cat Rescue. Lurors were shown a Facebook video Tuesday, March 26, 2019, that depicts Maldonado-Passage shooting a blow-up "Carole" doll in the head. Other videos show him pretending to dig a grave for Baskin and threatening to mail her rattlesnakes. (Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jurors have been shown videos shared by an Oklahoma zookeeper and former gubernatorial candidate accused of trying to hire someone to kill the operator of a Florida animal sanctuary.

Prosecutors say Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as “Joe Exotic,” tried to arrange the killing of Carole Baskin, the founder of Big Cat Rescue. He’s on trial in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoman reports that jurors saw a Facebook video Tuesday that depicts Maldonado-Passage shooting a blow-up “Carole” doll in the head. Other videos show him pretending to dig a grave for Baskin and threatening to mail her rattlesnakes.

His attorneys say the videos weren’t meant to be taken seriously.

Maldonado-Passage is also accused of killing five tigers in October 2017 and selling and offering to sell tiger cubs in violation of the Endangered Species Act.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!