By The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge says ‘Full House’ actress Lori Loughlin can be released after posting $1 million bond in college bribery case.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge says ‘Full House’ actress Lori Loughlin can be released after posting $1 million bond in college bribery case.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.