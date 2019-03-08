Job losses hit construction, retail and transportation

Several industries endured weak hiring or job losses in February. The construction sector, for example, shed 31,000 jobs, its sharpest decline in more than five years. The retail, transportation and government categories also cut jobs.…

Several industries endured weak hiring or job losses in February. The construction sector, for example, shed 31,000 jobs, its sharpest decline in more than five years. The retail, transportation and government categories also cut jobs.

A category that includes restaurants and hotels remained flat, after adding 89,000 jobs in January. The pace of employment growth in education and health services also slowed sharply.

Bucking the trend, professional services, a category whose occupations range from architects and accountants to computer systems designers and administrative support staff, added a healthy 42,000 jobs.

Overall, U.S. employers added just 20,000 jobs in February. The unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8 percent, the Labor Department said Friday.

Industry (change from previous month) February 2018 January 2018 Past 12 months Construction -31,000 53,000 360,000 Manufacturing 4,000 21,000 242,000 Retail -6,100 13,700 -4,500 Transportation, warehousing -3,000 29,600 194,500 Information (Telecom, publishing) 0 -12,000 3,000 Financial services 6,000 9,000 102,000 Professional services (Accounting, engineering, temp work) 42,000 15,000 537,000 Education and health 4,000 64,000 499,000 Hotels, restaurants, entertainment 0 89,000 410,000 Government -5,000 3,000 83,000 Source: Labor Department

