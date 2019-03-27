202
Home » National News » Illinois man indicted on…

Illinois man indicted on state charges in deputy’s killing

By The Associated Press March 27, 2019 4:02 pm 03/27/2019 04:02pm
Share
FILE--This undated booking file photo released by Illinois Department of Corrections shows Floyd E. Brown. Brown has pleaded not guilty in a federal case accusing him of fatally shooting a sheriff's deputy who was trying to serve an arrest warrant at a hotel. Brown of Springfield appeared in Rockford federal court Wednesday, March 20, 2019 sitting in a wheelchair and wearing green jail scrubs. A grand jury Tuesday indicted him on murder and weapons charges.(Illinois Department of Corrections via AP,File)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois man facing federal murder charges in the killing a sheriff’s deputy now faces state charges, as well.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said Wednesday that a grand jury indicted 39-year-old Floyd E. Brown, of Springfield, on 75 counts, including 60 counts of first-degree murder.

Brown has already pleaded not guilty to the federal first-degree murder and weapons charges in the fatal shooting of 35-year-old McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner on March 7.

Keltner was a member of a U.S. Marshal’s fugitive task force trying to serve Brown an arrest warrant at a Rockford hotel when authorities say Brown shot and killed him.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!