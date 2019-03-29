202
Home » National News » ICE arrests man convicted…

ICE arrests man convicted of trespassing at Jenner home

By The Associated Press March 29, 2019 5:54 pm 03/29/2019 05:54pm
Share
FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2019 file photo, Kendall Jenner watches an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers in Los Angeles. U.S. immigration authorities have arrested a Canadian man who has twice been convicted of trespassing at the California home of model and Kardashian family member Kendall Jenner. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Friday, March 29, 2019 that 38-year-old John Ford was recently arrested in the parking lot of an Albuquerque motel after agents received a tip that he was in New Mexico. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. immigration authorities have arrested a Canadian man who has twice been convicted of trespassing at the California home of model and Kardashian family member Kendall Jenner.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Friday that John Ford, 38, was arrested earlier this week in the parking lot of an Albuquerque motel after agents received a tip that he was in New Mexico.

Authorities said Ford, who has an expired visitor’s visa, remains in federal custody in El Paso, Texas, awaiting a hearing on his immigration case. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Los Angeles police have arrested him twice in the past year, resulting in misdemeanor convictions and jail time. Most recently, he was found in Jenner’s swimming pool.

Immigration agents acted quickly on the tip to ensure Ford’s obsessive behavior did not escalate into a tragedy, said Jack P. Staton, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in El Paso.

“This timely arrest could very well have prevented a violent crime,” he said.

Jenner’s family thanked Los Angeles police and immigration authorities for their work, explaining in a statement that Ford’s actions have had “a severe impact” on Jenner’s life and the family’s sense of security.

Immigration records show that Ford had entered the U.S. at Sweetwater, Montana, a year ago with a visa that allowed him to remain in the country no longer than six months.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!