Hugh Dancy joins Claire Danes on final ‘Homeland’ season

By The Associated Press March 26, 2019 6:13 pm 03/26/2019 06:13pm
FILE - In this June 10, 2018 file photo, Claire Danes, left, and Hugh Dancy arrive at the 72nd annual Tony Awards in New York. Dancy has signed on as a recurring character in the upcoming eighth season of "Homeland," the Showtime series which stars his wife Danes, the network announced Tuesday. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The final season of Showtime’s “Homeland ” will be a family project for Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy.

The network announced Tuesday that Dancy has signed on as a recurring character in the upcoming eighth season of the series which stars Danes, his wife of eight years.

He’ll play a political consultant hired by the White House specializing in foreign policy. He’s described as an adversary to Mandy Patinkin’s character, who serves as National Security Adviser.

Danes’ portrayal of a bipolar CIA agent obsessed with her job has earned her two Emmys and two Golden Globe awards. The series has also won a Golden Globe for best drama television series.

Dancy and Danes have two sons.

“Homeland” will return later this year.

