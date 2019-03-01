202
Home » National News » House panel sets deadline…

House panel sets deadline for WH on security clearances info

By The Associated Press March 1, 2019 1:49 pm 03/01/2019 01:49pm
Share
Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, the chairman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, presides over the last hour of testimony by Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee is giving the White House until Monday to voluntarily turn over documents related to White House security clearances.

The deadline from the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform comes amid questions about the Trump administration’s truthfulness regarding how senior adviser Jared Kushner got his high-level security clearance.

Chairman Elijah Cummings writes: “I am now writing a final time to request your voluntary cooperation with this investigation.” If the White House doesn’t respond, Cummings could issue subpoenas for documents and interviews.

Career security officials had recommended against granting a clearance to Kushner, the president’s son-in-law. The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump ordered officials to grant the clearance, and that then-chief of staff John Kelly documented his concerns about the process in an internal memorandum.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Congress News Government News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!