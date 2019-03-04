202
Judge allows preservation of more records in Spacey case

By The Associated Press March 4, 2019 4:34 pm 03/04/2019 04:34pm
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2019 file photo, actor Kevin Spacey departs from district court after arraignment on a charge of indecent assault and battery in Nantucket, Mass. Attorneys for Spacey are heading back to court in the case accusing the disgraced actor of groping an 18-year-old man at a Massachusetts bar in 2016. A pretrial hearing is set for Monday, March 4, in the Nantucket District Court. The judge has said that Spacey is not required to attend, but must be available by phone. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — A judge has approved a request by attorneys for Kevin Spacey to preserve more phone records in the sexual assault case against the Oscar-winning actor.

The Nantucket District Court judge on Monday allowed a motion to extend an earlier order preserving phone and electronic records between the alleged victim and his former girlfriend until the end of 2017.

Spacey did not attend the hearing and was not required to be there.

The 59-year-old former “House of Cards” star is charged with sexually assaulting the then-18-year-old son of a former Boston TV anchor on Nantucket in 2016.

Spacey pleaded not guilty in January to felony indecent assault and battery. His lawyers have called the accusations “patently false.”

It’s the first criminal case brought against Spacey after several sexual misconduct allegations crippled his career in 2017.

This story has been corrected to show that the alleged assault took place in 2016, not 2017.

