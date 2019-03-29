202
Documents: 2 found dead at hotel had criminal records

By The Associated Press March 29, 2019 5:10 pm 03/29/2019 05:10pm
Police and a robotic device exit the Quality Inn on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Manchester, N.H., after a standoff was resolved. Two people had barricaded themselves in a first-floor room after one man was shot and killed there Wednesday night by police after he engaged Drug Enforcement Administration agents and police. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Court documents show a man and a woman found dead in a New Hampshire hotel room following a 15-hour standoff had criminal records and warrants were out for their arrests on drug charges.

The attorney general’s office identified 27-year-old Christian St. Cyr and 21-year-old Brandie Tarantino as the two people found dead Thursday in a room at the Quality Inn in Manchester. Autopsies were scheduled.

The standoff began Wednesday evening after authorities attempted to serve a warrant on 51-year-old Stephen Marshall, of Manchester, and a man they didn’t identify.

Marshall, who had a gun, was killed in a confrontation with law enforcement officers outside the hotel. An autopsy showed he was killed by multiple gunshot wounds.

