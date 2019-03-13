202
Home » National News » Guard won't be charged…

Guard won’t be charged in shooting outside LA synagogue

By The Associated Press March 13, 2019 9:15 pm 03/13/2019 09:15pm
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors say they won’t charge a synagogue security guard accused of shooting a person who was recording video of the building.

The Los Angeles Times reports the announcement Thursday came as the woman who was shot filed a civil lawsuit against the guard and his employer.

Edduin Zelayagrunfeld was arrested last month after the shooting outside the Etz Jacob Congregation/Ohel Chana High School.

Prosecutors said they wouldn’t be able to prove he wasn’t acting in self-defense.

The victim described the wound as deep graze to one leg. She is Zhoie Perez, a self-described First Amendment “auditor” who pushes the bounds of her rights in public spaces and posts videos to YouTube.

Her lawsuit alleges assault and discrimination. The guard and the synagogue didn’t immediately comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!