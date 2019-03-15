202
Home » National News » Golden Globe Awards to…

Golden Globe Awards to kick off awards season on Jan. 5

By The Associated Press March 15, 2019 4:19 pm 03/15/2019 04:19pm
Share
FILE - This Jan. 6, 2019 file photo shows members of the media on the red carpet prior to the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), dick clark productions (dcp) and NBC will present the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, 2020. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Hollywood Foreign Press Association says it has chosen a date for next year’s Golden Globe Awards.

The association said Friday the 77th annual awards will be held Jan. 5. The ceremony will kick off a condensed awards season with the Oscars moving up their ceremony to Feb. 9, 2020.

In January, the Globes were watched by 18.6 million viewers.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association says its members represent 56 countries.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!