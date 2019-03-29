202
Home » National News » Gold up, Silver up

Gold up, Silver up

By The Associated Press March 29, 2019 3:43 pm 03/29/2019 03:43pm
The April gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,293 an ounce — up $3.20.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $15.06 an ounce — up 14 cents.

