202
Home » National News » Georgia homeowner charged with…

Georgia homeowner charged with murder in electrician’s death

By The Associated Press March 11, 2019 5:03 am 03/11/2019 05:03am
Share

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia homeowner accused of shooting two electricians working at his home has since been charged with murder.

News outlets report 68-year-old homeowner Larry Joel Epstein was charged with murder late last week after one of the electricians, 21-year-old Jake Horne, was taken off life support and died.

Police responded Wednesday afternoon to a reported shooting at the home and found Horne shot in the head and his boss, 37-year-old Gordon Montcalm, suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say Epstein shot the men “as they attempted to leave his home after completing their work day.” The motive is unclear.

Epstein was initially arrested on charges of aggravated assault and battery. He’s being held without bail at the county adult detention center and is set to appear in court March 26.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!