GBI releases ID of slain man accused of threatening woman

By The Associated Press March 14, 2019 5:03 am 03/14/2019 05:03am
SALACOA, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released the identity of a man authorities say was holding a woman at gunpoint when he was fatally shot by a Cherokee County deputy.

News outlets report the GBI says 45-year-old Robert Mark Frady was killed Tuesday. The sheriff’s office says a deputy responding to a domestic dispute found Frady threatening his estranged wife.

It says Frady refused to drop the weapon and was shot. The woman was treated at a hospital for unrelated injuries.

The GBI hasn’t yet released identities of those involved in two police shootings that happened Wednesday. Atlanta police say two suspects were wounded when authorities saw them arming themselves. Their conditions are unclear. DeKalb County police say a traffic stop escalated into a shooting that critically wounded a man.

Topics:
National News
