Gang member sentenced in W.Va. for cocaine distribution

By The Associated Press March 18, 2019 5:43 pm 03/18/2019 05:43pm
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A member of the MS-13 gang has been sentenced in West Virginia to more than 11 years in federal prison for his role in a multistate cocaine distribution operation.

Thirty-five-year-old Miguel Angel Cruz-Polanco was sentenced Monday in federal court in Martinsburg for his guilty plea to one count of aiding and abetting the distribution of cocaine and illegally re-entering the United States.

The resident of El Salvador admitted to selling cocaine in Berkeley County in 2016.

Prosecutors say several police agencies from Virginia assisted in the investigation.

MS-13 was formed in Los Angeles in the 1980s by refugees from El Salvador. President Donald Trump has singled out the gang as a threat to the U.S.

