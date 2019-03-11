202
Man accused of shooting deputy makes court appearance

By The Associated Press March 11, 2019 6:26 pm 03/11/2019 06:26pm
This photo provided by McHenry County Sheriff’s Office shows Deputy Jacob Keltner. Floyd E. Brown is accused of fatally shooting Keltner, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at a hotel as a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force tried to serve Brown with an arrest warrant for burglary and parole violation charges. (McHenry County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A central Illinois man accused of fatally shooting a sheriff’s deputy attempting to serve an arrest warrant has made his first court appearance.

Floyd E. Brown of Springfield is charged with first-degree murder in the death of McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner. The deputy was shot Thursday at a hotel in Rockford, about 80 miles (128.7 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.

Brown fled after the shooting in a vehicle that crashed along an interstate about 170 miles away, sparking a standoff. He was eventually arrested on murder charges.

The 39-year-old Brown did not enter a plea Monday before Magistrate Judge Iain D. Johnston, who set a March 20 preliminary hearing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Talia Bucci sought detention for Brown. Defense attorney Paul Gaziano didn’t object.

A funeral will be held Wednesday for the 35-year-old Keltner.

