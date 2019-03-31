202
Fox’s Pirro back on-air after remarks on Muslim politician

By The Associated Press March 31, 2019 1:24 pm 03/31/2019 01:24pm
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2015, file photo, Jeanine Pirro attends the HBO Documentary Series premiere of "THE JINX: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst," in New York. Pirro is back on the air after a two-week absence following her comments questioning a Muslim congresswoman’s loyalties. “Justice with Judge Jeanine" returned Saturday, March 30, 2019. The former judge and prosecutor thanked her viewers but didn’t directly discuss her apparent suspension. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News host Jeanine Pirro is back on the air after a two-week absence following her comments questioning a Muslim congresswoman’s loyalties.

“Justice with Judge Jeanine” returned Saturday. The former judge and prosecutor thanked her viewers but didn’t directly discuss her apparent suspension.

Pirro asked on-air March 9 whether Rep. Ilhan Omar’s traditional Muslim head covering indicated the Minnesota Democrat followed Islamic religious law that Pirro called “antithetical to the U.S. Constitution.”

Pirro later said she’d simply tried to start a debate. She added that being Muslim doesn’t mean a person doesn’t support the Constitution.

Fox said at the time it “strongly condemned” Pirro’s comments. The network didn’t explain her subsequent absence, declining to comment on what it called “internal scheduling matters.”

A message was sent to a Fox spokeswoman Sunday asking about Pirro’s return.

