202
Home » National News » Former boyfriend of burned…

Former boyfriend of burned woman fatally shot

By The Associated Press March 15, 2019 5:04 pm 03/15/2019 05:04pm
Share

COURTLAND, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi authorities say someone fatally shot the former boyfriend of a Mississippi woman who was burned to death, and investigators are questioning a suspect.

Panola County Sheriff Dennis Darby tells news outlets 33-year-old Travis Sanford was killed Friday at a home in Courtland. District Attorney John Champion confirms that Sanford was Jessica Chambers’ boyfriend when she died in 2014.

He was incarcerated at the time, and Darby says he was cleared in her death.

The Clarion-Ledger quotes Darby as saying the suspect fired a shotgun while running from the house about 7:30 a.m. Darby says Sanford’s girlfriend and two small children were in the home.

Chambers died in a hospital a day after being set on fire. Two juries have deadlocked on whether to convict a different man in her death.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!