202
Home » National News » Forest Service firefighter killed…

Forest Service firefighter killed in Texas helicopter crash

By The Associated Press March 29, 2019 10:16 am 03/29/2019 10:16am
Share
This March 27, 2019 photo provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety shows a TXDPS officer walking near the wreckage of downed helicopter in Montgomery County, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) north of Houston. The U.S. Forest Service says a firefighter from California has died from the crash in the Sam Houston National Forest in Texas. The agency says Daniel Laird was a two-decade veteran of the U.S. Forest Service and was helping with a controlled burn when the helicopter crashed. (Sgt. Erik Burse/Texas Department of Public Safety via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service says a firefighter from California has died in a helicopter crash in the Sam Houston National Forest in Texas.

The agency says Daniel Laird was a two-decade veteran of the U.S. Forest Service. He was helping with a controlled burn when the helicopter crashed Wednesday in Montgomery County, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) north of Houston.

Authorities say Laird was killed in the crash, while two other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say Laird was a helitack captain from Tahoe National Forest in California.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!