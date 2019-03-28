Flight company ends search for Alaska plane crash victims

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The owners of an air ambulance that crashed in Alaska have ended a private search for the three employees on board. Officials with Utah-based Guardian Flight say the search ended Wednesday…

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The owners of an air ambulance that crashed in Alaska have ended a private search for the three employees on board.

Officials with Utah-based Guardian Flight say the search ended Wednesday after covering 7 square miles (18 square kilometers) of ocean floor and traversing more than 700 linear miles (1,127 kilometers) by ship.

Company spokesman Jim Gregory says searchers will continue to look along the shoreline.

Searchers earlier found most of the plane wreckage, including the cockpit voice recorder, over a large debris field in Frederick Sound.

The King Air 200 disappeared Jan. 29 flying to pick up a patient in the southeast community of Kake. The pilot, flight nurse and flight paramedic were Guardian Flight employees.

The Coast Guard searched hundreds of square miles before suspending its search Jan. 31.

