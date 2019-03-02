202
FBI: Honolulu deputy prosecutor used cocaine with brother

By The Associated Press March 2, 2019 12:56 pm 03/02/2019 12:56pm
HONOLULU (AP) — The FBI says a former Honolulu deputy prosecutor used cocaine with her brother and others involved in a drug distribution conspiracy.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Friday that the allegation is contained in an FBI affidavit to support a search warrant request on Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha’s brother, physician Rudolph Puana.

Kealoha and Puana are charged in a Feb. 7 federal grand jury indictment on drug charges. The siblings are also charged with steering Honolulu police away from their alleged crimes.

The indictment says Puana prescribed drugs to his sister and others and instructed them to sell or trade the drugs for cocaine. The FBI says Kealoha and Puana used cocaine together.

Kealoha’s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment. The lawyers for Puana and others declined to comment.

