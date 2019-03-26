202
Family of late DJ Avicii to launch foundation in his memory

By The Associated Press March 26, 2019 11:21 am 03/26/2019 11:21am
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2013 file photo, Swedish DJ, remixer and record producer Avicii poses for a portrait, in New York. The family of the Grammy-nominated Swedish electronic dance DJ is launching a foundation in his memory. The international pop star, whose name was Tim Bergling, died in Muscat, Oman, on April 20, 2018. His family announced Tuesday, March 26, 2019, the Tim Bergling Foundation will initially focus on supporting people and organizations in the field of mental illness and suicide prevention. It also will be active in climate change, nature conservation and endangered species. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of the Grammy-nominated Swedish electronic dance DJ Avicii (ah-VEE’-chee) is launching a foundation in his memory.

The international pop star, whose name was Tim Bergling, died in Muscat, Oman, on April 20, 2018. He was 28 years old. Police said there was no evidence of foul play.

His family announced Tuesday that the Tim Bergling Foundation will initially focus on supporting people and organizations in the field of mental illness and suicide prevention. It also will be active in climate change, nature conservation and endangered species.

The foundation’s objectives may be pursued in Sweden and abroad.

The international pop star performed his electronic dance songs at music festivals around the world and landed on U.S. radio with his country-dance mashup “Wake Me Up.”

He retired from touring in 2016.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

