Family now charged in death of Georgia boy buried in yard

By The Associated Press March 26, 2019 6:13 am 03/26/2019 06:13am
GUYTON, Ga. (AP) — Five relatives charged in the death of a Georgia girl now faces charges in the death of her brother as well.

The Savannah Morning News reports their father, 50-year-old Elwyn Crocker Sr., their stepmother and three others are each indicted on two charges of felony murder, child cruelty and concealing a death.

Effingham County sheriff’s investigators say a tip led authorities in December to the bodies of 14-year-olds Mary Crocker and Elwyn Crocker Jr, which were buried in their father’s yard. Both had been homeschooled and never reported missing.

The indictment issued last week alleges that like his sister, Elwyn had been beaten, starved and kept in a dog crate.

The defendants are set to be arraigned next month.

Information from: Savannah Morning News, http://www.savannahnow.com

National News
