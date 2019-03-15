Delaware man pleads guilty in blast outside ex’s family home

ELSMERE, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man who police say set off a pipe bomb outside the home of his estranged wife’s family has pleaded guilty to weapons charges. News outlets report 49-year-old Mark Consiglio…

ELSMERE, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man who police say set off a pipe bomb outside the home of his estranged wife’s family has pleaded guilty to weapons charges.

News outlets report 49-year-old Mark Consiglio pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday and faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when sentenced in July.

No one was injured in the March 2018 explosion, but the estranged wife’s family believed Consiglio was trying to intimidate them. He had already been charged with threatening the woman at the time of the bombing.

Police later found more pipe bombs at Consiglio’s own home, along with a samurai sword, arrows, a homemade gun and other weapons. A previous felony plea had banned Consiglio from owning deadly weapons.

Reports didn’t include comment from Consiglio.

