202
Home » National News » Coast Guard offloads 27,000…

Coast Guard offloads 27,000 pounds of seized cocaine

By The Associated Press March 22, 2019 9:47 am 03/22/2019 09:47am
Share

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is offloading more than 27,000 pounds of cocaine in Miami Beach that was seized in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

The Coast Guard said in a news release that the drugs taken off the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Tampa on Friday are worth an estimated $360 million. The cocaine was seized in 12 separate operations off the coasts of Mexico, Central America and South America during a three month period.

The Tampa is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News tampa U.S. Coast Guard
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!