202
Home » National News » Coalition accuses Yemen's rebels…

Coalition accuses Yemen’s rebels of breaking cease-fire

By The Associated Press March 5, 2019 1:58 pm 03/05/2019 01:58pm
Share

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The governments of Yemen, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are accusing Houthi Shiite rebels of breaking the cease-fire in Yemen’s key port of Hodeida and refusing to withdraw their forces in accordance with a December agreement.

Ambassadors from the three countries urged the U.N. Security Council in a letter circulated Tuesday to call on the Houthis to implement the agreement reached in Stockholm and to condemn their continuing violations of the cease-fire.

The coalition countries accused the Houthis of refusing to withdraw from two smaller ports of Salif and Ras Issa as called for in the agreement, and of reinforcing their military positions in civilian areas of Hodeida, including by constructing trenches and barriers.

They said their discipline and restraint “has not been reciprocated by the Houthis.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!