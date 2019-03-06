202
Child in stroller rides New York City subway alone

By The Associated Press March 6, 2019 7:52 am 03/06/2019 07:52am
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says a 1-year-old boy in a stroller rode alone on a Manhattan subway train after his caregiver became ill.

Authorities say the caregiver, a family friend, somehow exited the southbound “1” train at 96th Street about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The train pulled away and the child rode eight stops to Penn Station before he was recovered, unharmed.

Police declined to provide details on the man’s medical condition because of privacy laws. He was not charged.

National News
