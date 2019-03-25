Chief: Man charged in off-duty cop’s death sought a Hispanic

CHICAGO (AP) — A young Chicago off-duty police officer was gunned down in a parked car by a man who was looking for a Hispanic person to attack after a confrontation at a fast-food restaurant,…

CHICAGO (AP) — A young Chicago off-duty police officer was gunned down in a parked car by a man who was looking for a Hispanic person to attack after a confrontation at a fast-food restaurant, the city’s police chief said Monday.

“I guess he settled for the first Hispanic he saw,” Superintendent Eddie Johnson said.

Murder charges were filed in the weekend slaying of John Rivera . The 23-year-old was repeatedly shot while sitting in a car with three friends after visiting a pizza bar early Saturday in Chicago’s River North area. Another person was injured.

The alleged gunman, Menelik Jackson, 24, of South Holland, is charged with murder, along with Jovan Battle, 32, of Chicago. They were scheduled to appear in court Monday. It wasn’t known if they have lawyers yet who could comment.

Johnson said Jackson had tried to become a police officer in 2017, which he described as “disgusting.”

He said Jackson, who is black, was looking for revenge after a dispute with Hispanic men on a party bus at a nearby McDonald’s. An hour later, around 3:30 a.m., shots were fired into the parked car. No words were spoken, according to police.

Rivera had been a Chicago officer for nearly two years.

“John’s a sweetheart. He’s an angel,” said friend Jennifer Navarro, 23. “Why would someone just want to take his life away like that? He had a whole life ahead of him.”

