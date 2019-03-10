202
Judge orders woman held after shooting of Chicago officer

By The Associated Press March 10, 2019 5:26 pm 03/10/2019 05:26pm
This undated photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows Emily Petronella. Chicago police say an officer was shot while executing a warrant and a suspect was taken into custody. Police said in a news release Sunday, March 10, 2019, that Petronella has been charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer. (Chicago Police Department via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has ordered a 19-year-old woman held without bond on attempted murder and other charges in the shooting of a Chicago police officer serving a warrant.

Police say Emily Petronella fired a shot through a door Saturday night, striking the 34-year-old officer in the shoulder. The officer is expected to recover.

During Petronella’s bond hearing Sunday, her attorney, Stefan Fenner, argued she didn’t know police were outside. He said she was home alone “with someone battering a door.”

Petronella also is charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer, armed violence while discharging a weapon, aggravated discharge of a weapon at a peace officer and dealing more than 5,000 grams (176 ounces) of cannabis. She also faces a misdemeanor bail bond violation.

Police say officers recovered drugs, a gun and large bundles of money at the scene.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

