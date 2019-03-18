202
Charges against 3 Dallas officers dropped in arrest death

By The Associated Press March 18, 2019 2:48 pm 03/18/2019 02:48pm
DALLAS (AP) — Prosecutors have dismissed charges against three Dallas police officers who were indicted after a man they arrested and physically restrained died in 2016.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office dropped the misdemeanor deadly conduct charges against Sgt. Kevin Mansell and Officers Danny Vasquez and Dustin Dillard.

Their cases arose from the death of Anthony Timpa , who was arrested for erratic behavior and later died at a hospital. Police say the 32-year-old was combative.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide, saying Timpa died of cardiac arrest caused by the effects of cocaine and the stress of physical restraint.

In 2017, a grand jury concluded the officers acted recklessly during the arrest. The District Attorney’s office says three medical examiners said they don’t believe the officers were reckless.

