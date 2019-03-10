202
By the numbers: California police profiling complaints

By The Associated Press March 10, 2019 12:20 pm 03/10/2019 12:20pm
A report by California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board includes overall civilian complaints against the state’s 10 largest police agencies in 2017, the number alleging racial or identity profiling and the number of sworn officers in each department.

Agency Complaints reported Racial or identity profiling complaints reported Sworn personnel
California Highway Patrol 308 24 7401
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department 828 31 9413
Los Angeles Police Department 1729 215 9988
Riverside County Sheriff’s Department 78 7 1831
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department 106 39 1957
San Diego County Sheriff’s Department 6 1 2601
San Diego Police Department 97 13 1752
San Francisco Police Department 527 41 2332
Orange County Sheriff’s Department 116 9 1843
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department 325 10 1279

