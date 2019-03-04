202
Border activists who left water for migrants are fined

By The Associated Press March 4, 2019 11:04 pm 03/04/2019 11:04pm
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Arizona says four border activists have agreed to pay $280 each under a plea agreement that dismisses criminal charges against them.

A office spokesman says the agreement covers volunteers with the humanitarian group No More Deaths: Caitlin Persis Deighan, Zoe E. Anderson, Logan Thomas Hollarsmith and Rebecca Kate Grossman-Richeimer.

The four pleaded guilty Monday to civil violations on the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Ajo, Arizona, when they entered the wilderness area without a permit to leave water and food for migrants crossing the broiling desert.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service conducted the investigation.

A separate set of four volunteers with the same group were fined last week in a similar case: Natalie Hoffman, Oona Holcomb, Madeline Huse and Zaachila Orozco.

