202
Home » National News » Baby boom x 2:…

Baby boom x 2: More hospital nurses announce pregnancies

By The Associated Press March 29, 2019 11:30 am 03/29/2019 11:30am
Share
CORRECTS NAME TO BRITTNEY VERVILLE - In this March 23, 2019 photo, eight labor and delivery nurses at Maine Medical Center hold up cards with their due dates in Portland, Maine. Nine nurses at the Portland hospital’s labor and delivery unit are pregnant. The pictured nurses, from left to right, are Erin Grenier, Rachel Stellmach, Brittney Verville, Lonnie Souci, Amanda Spear, Samantha Giglio, Nicole Barnes and Holly Selby. Nicole Goldberg is not pictured. (Alicia Wilson/Maine Medical Center via AP)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The stork will be making even more trips to a Maine hospital.

This week, all except one of the nine pregnant labor and delivery nurses at Maine Medical Center showed off their baby bumps in a photo shared widely on social media. The infants are expected to arrive between April and July.

Not to be outdone, the emergency department announced that 12 nurses will become parents, too.

Nurse Melanie Ann Smithgall posted a photo Wednesday showing nine of 11 pregnant nurses. Two were absent from the photo, along with an expectant father who works as a nurse.

The group of 11’s due dates range from April to October.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Funny & Weird News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!