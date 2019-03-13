202
AT&T raises prices for DirecTV Now streaming service

By The Associated Press March 13, 2019 5:15 pm 03/13/2019 05:15pm
FILE - In this Monday, May 19, 2014, file photo, traders gather at the post that handles AT&T on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. AT&T is raising prices for its DirecTV Now streaming TV service, while removing some networks from the cable-like television package. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — AT&T is raising prices for its DirecTV Now streaming TV service, while removing some networks from the cable-like television package.

The changes come just weeks after a U.S. appeals court upheld the company’s Time Warner takeover. The Justice Department fought it, arguing it would lead to higher prices.

DirecTV Now used to start at $40 a month. The cheapest for new customers will now be $50. Packages will now include the AT&T-owned HBO, but the service is dropping some popular lifestyle and entertainment networks not owned by AT&T, including HGTV, Discovery, Food Network and MTV.

DirecTV Now, along with similar services from Hulu, YouTube and others, let people stream regular cable channels over the internet for a monthly fee. Hulu’s Live TV service and Netflix have also raised prices recently.

Topics:
Entertainment News National News Tech News TV News
