Atlanta police set up hotline for ‘child murders’ case

By The Associated Press March 23, 2019 4:53 pm 03/23/2019 04:53pm
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s mayor and police chief are leading a push to re-examine evidence from a string of murders that terrorized the city’s black community between 1979 and 1981.

As a result, authorities are being inundated with calls. Now, officials have set up a central hotline for anyone with information about the “Atlanta Child Murders” cases.

Atlanta police urged tipsters to call 404-546-2603 and, if no one answers, callers are encouraged to leave a message for follow-up.

At least 25 African-American children and several adults were killed in the late 70s and early 80s. Atlanta native Wayne Williams was convicted in the deaths of two adults in 1981. He’s been linked to the deaths of at least 22 of the children, but has never been tried. Williams maintains he never killed children.

National News
