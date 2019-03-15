202
Home » National News » Are eggs good or…

Are eggs good or bad for you? New research rekindles debate

By The Associated Press March 15, 2019 2:27 pm 03/15/2019 02:27pm
Share
FILE - In this May 14, 2008 file photo, cartons of eggs are displayed for sale in the Union Square green market in New York. The latest U.S. research on eggs won’t go over easy for those can’t eat breakfast without them. Study participants who ate about 1 ½ eggs daily had a slightly higher risk of heart disease than those who ate no eggs. The study showed the more eggs, the greater the risk. The chances of dying early were also elevated. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

The latest U.S. research on eggs won’t go over easy for those can’t eat breakfast without them.

Study participants who ate about 1 ½ eggs daily had a slightly higher risk of heart disease than those who ate no eggs. The study showed the more eggs, the greater the risk. The chances of dying early were also higher.

The researchers say the culprit is cholesterol in egg yolks. Cholesterol is also found in other foods, but the study focused on eggs because they’re a common source.

Dietary guidelines that eased limits on cholesterol have helped eggs make a comeback in U.S. diets. The new study has limitations and experts say eggs can still be part of a healthy diet.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Health & Fitness News Living News National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!