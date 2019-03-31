202
AP Top U.S. News at 11:54 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press March 31, 2019 12:00 am 03/31/2019 12:00am
Officials say rapper Nipsey Hussle shot and killed at 33

In an uncertain era, expressing certainty is a potent weapon

Heart of Dixie? Alabama presenting diversity in bicentennial

No AI in humor: R2-D2 walks into a bar, doesn’t get the joke

2 pilots killed in Marine helicopter crash in Arizona

Chief: Ride-share mistake led to death of SC college student

Bait crisis could take the steam out of lobster this summer

Financial pressure mounts to fix Boeing’s troubled jetliner

Judge restores Obama-era drilling ban in Arctic

Schumer wants Boeing off FAA committee amid investigations

