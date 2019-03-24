202
AP Top U.S. News at 9:38 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press March 24, 2019
Suddenly, cost-cutting states turn friendly to teachers

Protests held in Pittsburgh after cop cleared in shooting

Beyond Mueller report, Trump faces flurry of legal perils

Kansas death penalty case has implications for mentally ill

Republicans cheer, Democrats scoff as Mueller details emerge

Petrochemical cleanup continues; Houston Ship Channel closed

In speech at Trump hotel, Gillibrand calls Trump a coward

Patriots owner apologizes in Florida prostitution case

FAA to look at Boeing’s fixes for 737 Max jets next week

American Airlines extends 737 Max-related cancellations

