AP Top U.S. News at 9:38 p.m. EDT

Suddenly, cost-cutting states turn friendly to teachers Protests held in Pittsburgh after cop cleared in shooting Beyond Mueller report, Trump faces flurry of legal perils Kansas death penalty case has implications for mentally ill Republicans…
Suddenly, cost-cutting states turn friendly to teachers
Protests held in Pittsburgh after cop cleared in shooting
Beyond Mueller report, Trump faces flurry of legal perils
Kansas death penalty case has implications for mentally ill
Republicans cheer, Democrats scoff as Mueller details emerge
Petrochemical cleanup continues; Houston Ship Channel closed
In speech at Trump hotel, Gillibrand calls Trump a coward
Patriots owner apologizes in Florida prostitution case
FAA to look at Boeing’s fixes for 737 Max jets next week
American Airlines extends 737 Max-related cancellations
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.